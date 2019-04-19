Shelby Township family concerned about neighborhood dogs after encounter with coyote at back door

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Shelby Township woman awoke Friday to find a surprise at her door.

Allison Gombos let her puppy outside for a while before going back to sleep when she heard something outside.

"We heard a thud slam in to our glass door wall," she said. "We thought it was a bird or a goose or something hitting that door wall."

But it was none of those things. Instead, it was a coyote.

"It was kind of a surreal moment," Gombos said. "We had our puppy out there just 10 minutes before, and I can't imagine if something had happpened to him."

The Gombos family lives in a dog-friendly neighborhood so they alerted neighbors.

"We just wanted to make sure everybody was vigilant and knew that this coyote was here. It was roaming. Just watch your dogs and make sure that they're safe," Gombos said.

