Shelby Township police officer put on administrative leave after shooting, killing man

A Shelby Township police officer has been put on administrative leave after shooting and killing a man who was not complying with officers.

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - At about 1 a.m. Saturday, Shelby Township police responded to reports of an occupied stolen vehicle in the parking lot of the Spring Hill Apartment Complex.

During the investigation, the man in the stolen vehicle refused to comply with the repeated verbal commands of police and told officers he was armed.

Shelby Township police say as a result of the man's non-compliance, an officer fired his weapon to stop the man's "aggressive action."

The man suffered a single gunshot wound and was treated on scene by officers and members of the Shelby Township Fire Department.

He was later transported to Troy Beaumont Hospital by emergency medical services and pronounced dead.

The investigation has been turned over to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office and the officer involved has been placed on administrative leave.

This story is developing. Check back with Local 4 for updates.

