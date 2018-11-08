Shelby Township police seek public help identifying car wash coin thief

Police are looking for a man after a series of burglaries occurred at a Grand Prix Autowash in September and October of 2018. (WDIV)

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a string of burglaries at a car wash in Shelby Township.

According to authorities, the man has broken into the coin machines at the Grand Prix Autowash on Mound Road three times since September, causing thousands of dollars in damage and stealing money.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shelby Township Police Department at 586-731-2121, ext. 467.

