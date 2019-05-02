Sheriff: 2 Macomb County Jail deputies face criminal charges for actions on duty

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. - Two Macomb County Jail deputies face criminal charges for their actions while on duty, Sheriff Anthony Wickersham announced Thursday.

Corrections Sgt. James Stanley, 39, and a 25-year-old man who also worked as a corrections deputy at the jail both face charges. Wickersham's office said the 25-year-old man will not be named until he is arraigned on the charge.

Stanley is accused of two use of force violations last year. According to the Sheriff's Office, the first incident was on July 11, 2018. That's when an inmate was brought into the Macomb County Jail for what the Sheriff's Office calls "disorderly person."

"Due to the behavior of the inmate while in a holding cell, he was placed into a restraint chair by several corrections deputies for his own safety," reads a statement from the Sheriff's Office. "While placing the inmate into the chair, the inmate’s head was pushed into the chair with excessive force by Stanley causing him to get a bloody and swollen nose."

The second incident was on Sept. 23, 2018. On that day another inmate was going to be placed into a restraint chair for his safety.

"During the process of attempting to place the inmate into the restraint chair, Stanley discharged a Taser into the inmate’s chest against department policy," reads a statement from the Sheriff's Office.

The inmate did not suffer any injuries other than being electroshocked by the Taser, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Stanley faces two charges of assault or assault and battery. He was arraigned on the charges Thursday morning and received a $10,000 personal bond. He is due back in court for a pre-trial hearing on June 3. Meanwhile, he has been placed on leave from the Sheriff's Office.

The 25-year-old corrections deputy is charged in separate incidents that were first reported on March 22, 2019, according to the Sheriff's Office. A female inmate reported to staff that she engaged in sexual relations with him.

"The sexual relations included digital penetration on three separate dates. Macomb County detectives investigated this complaint and located evidence to corroborate the inmate’s statements," reads a statement from the Sheriff's Office.

The 25-year-old man faces one count of criminal sexual conduct, fourth-degree. He is expected to turn himself in to face the charge on Friday, according to the Sheriff's Office. He has been fired from his position at the Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.