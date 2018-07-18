Shootout at Detroit One Coney Island in Midtown injures 1; police seek gunman

DETROIT - A rejection at a nightclub led to a shooting early Wednesday morning at a Coney Island restaurant in Midtown Detroit.

Police said it started just before 3:30 a.m. after the gunman tried to get a woman's number at the Annex Nightclub down the road. She refused to give out her number.

The man left the nightclub and went to Detroit One Coney Island Restaurant along Woodward Avenue. He was eating when the woman entered the restaurant and sat down. He got up and started giving her a hard time because she wouldn't give up her phone number.

He became belligerent.

Another man in the restaurant interjected. He told the man he shouldn't talk to women that way. That's when the suspect took out a gun and shot the man who was defending the woman. He was shot twice in his thigh.

The man who got shot had a friend with him who had his own gun. He pulled out his gun and started shooting. They exited the restaurant in opposite directions.

Martin Dedvukaj was in the restaurant and saw the whole thing go down.

"When the shots went off everyone went to the floor, ducking ... customers went into the back in the kitchen. It was crazy, it was crazy, we went in the back, it was chaos in here, for sure," he said.

Luckily, no one else was injured.

Suspect description

Police are searching for the man who first fired shots. He is described as a black man with a medium complexion. He is between 5 feet 8 inches and 6 feet tall. He has tight cornrow dreadlocks and a goatee. He was wearing a gold rosary around his neck, a blue shirt, and black and white shorts.

Police said surveillance cameras captured a lot of what happened. They know who they are looking for.

