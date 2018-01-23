News

Should marijuana be legal in Michigan? 57% of voters say yes

Exclusive Local 4-Detroit News poll

DETROIT - With a proposal to legalize recreational Marijuana in Michigan likely heading to the 2018 ballot in November's election, a new poll reveals where voters stand on the controversial measure.

An exclusive Local 4-Detroit News poll found 56.6% of voters support the proposal while 36.7% oppose it.

6.7% of voters were undecided.

Here's what else the poll found:

    • While 37.8% would strongly support the proposal, 29.0% would strongly oppose the proposal.  
    • Party affiliation appears to bear some influence as a predictor on this proposal.   The chart below compares positions by party affiliation:

Party                Support           Oppose

Strong Dem     71.5%              24.3%

Lean Dem       67.0%              24.9%

Independent    51.1%              41.3%

Lean GOP       44.7%              48.4%

Strong GOP    43.5%              53.4%

  • The greatest indicator on a voters’ position, however, is based on whether or not they have smoked marijuana at some point in their life.   47.5% of voters said they have tried marijuana.   48.8% of voters said they have not tried marijuana. 
    • Among voters that have tried marijuana, the proposal passed by a margin of 72.7%-22.8%.
    • Among voters that have not tried marijuana, the proposal fails by a margin of 40.6%-51.5%.

 The poll was conducted by the Glengariff Group, Inc and surveyed 600 Michigan residents who would likely vote in November's 2018 General Election.

