Should marijuana be legal in Michigan? 57% of voters say yes

DETROIT - With a proposal to legalize recreational Marijuana in Michigan likely heading to the 2018 ballot in November's election, a new poll reveals where voters stand on the controversial measure.

An exclusive Local 4-Detroit News poll found 56.6% of voters support the proposal while 36.7% oppose it.

6.7% of voters were undecided.

Here's what else the poll found:

While 37.8% would strongly support the proposal, 29.0% would strongly oppose the proposal.

Party affiliation appears to bear some influence as a predictor on this proposal. The chart below compares positions by party affiliation:



Party Support Oppose

Strong Dem 71.5% 24.3%

Lean Dem 67.0% 24.9%

Independent 51.1% 41.3%

Lean GOP 44.7% 48.4%

Strong GOP 43.5% 53.4%

The greatest indicator on a voters’ position, however, is based on whether or not they have smoked marijuana at some point in their life. 47.5% of voters said they have tried marijuana. 48.8% of voters said they have not tried marijuana.

Among voters that have tried marijuana, the proposal passed by a margin of 72.7%-22.8%.

Among voters that have not tried marijuana, the proposal fails by a margin of 40.6%-51.5%.



The poll was conducted by the Glengariff Group, Inc and surveyed 600 Michigan residents who would likely vote in November's 2018 General Election.

