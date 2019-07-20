Social media post brings new customers to family-run candy shop in Mount Clemens

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. - A struggling family business in Mount Clemens is seeing a big boost in sales and it's thanks to a social media post.

The store is located on the corner of Macomb Place in downtown Mount Clemens. Pop's Sweets and Treats is a family-owned business, passionately run by Michael Karpinski.

He opened the store three years ago to honor his father. Customers were few and far between until his daughter came up with an idea that changed everything overnight.

A simple social media post was all it took to make business boom for Karpinski.

Watch the video above for the full report.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.