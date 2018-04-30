South Carolina zoo celebrates endangered leopard cubs' first birthday

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Leopard cubs at the Greenville Zoo in South Carolina celebrated their first birthday Sunday.

WYFF reported that the Greenville Zoo threw a party for its leopard cubs, who were given frozen cakes to celebrate.

The festivities also doubled as a going-away party, as the cubs are being transferred to another zoo as part of the Amur leopard species survival program.

The two leopard cubs were recommended to be transferred so they can continue to breed and hopefully expand the leopard population.

The Amur leopard is the most endangered large cat in the world.

The male cub will go to a zoo in Memphis, Tennessee, and the female cub will go to a zoo in Syracuse, New York.

When the cubs leave, their father, Nelkan, exported from Germany, will rejoin their mother, Jade, in the leopard exhibit so they can start breeding again.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.