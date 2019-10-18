Southeast Michigan real estate broker company suspended

The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs summarily suspended the real estate broker company license of Stellar Properties and Management Group.

MICHIGAN - The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs summarily suspended the real estate broker company license of Stellar Properties and Management Group, LLC, based in Oak Park, after receiving information that the company violated property management agreements with three different property owners for four different properties located in Detroit and Harbor Woods.

The principal broker for the company, Consuelo Blakely, holds two associate real estate broker licenses which have also been summarily suspended by LARA.

"Our team took swift action to suspend the real estate broker licenses of this individual and their company to protect the health and safety of Michiganders," said LARA Director Orlene Hawks.

LARA's formal complaint against Blakely alleges she failed to remit rent money to property owners, failed to perform maintenance, and failed to provide LARA with an accounting of all monies received and disbursed for the four properties.

The Michigan Occupational Code allows for the summary suspension of a license if the department believes there is an imminent threat to the public health, safety, and welfare.

An order of summary suspension is a temporary measure to protect the public and not a final determination that a licensee has violated the Occupational Code.

LARA encourages all concerned citizens to file complaints against licensed professionals who may allegedly be risking public health, safety or welfare.

For more information on filing a complaint with the department, visit Michigan.gov/BPL or review the Citizen's Guide to Filing a Complaint.

