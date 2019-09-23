Southfield city clerk faces felony charges stemming from 2018 election

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - Southfield City Clerk Sherikia Hawkins is facing felony charges stemming from last November's elections after numbers didn't add up.

According to an affidavit, the election director noticed revised counts for absentee ballots and altered reports.

Michigan State Police investigated the election.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said that despite the allegations against Hawkins, no elections were altered.

"No votes were disenfranchised," she said. "Elections counts were accurate."

