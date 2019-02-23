Southwest Detroit food pantry searching for new home after church parts ways with organization

DETROIT - A food pantry in Southwest Detroit that serves families is in search of a new home.

Latino Family Services provides food, resources and support, but Trinity St. Marks United Church and the organization are parting ways, meaning the food pantry now needs to relocate.

Executive Director Lidia Reyes-Flores said the volunteers serve a diverse community.

"A little bit of elderly people, retired, veterans, homeless people. I mean, you're feeding everybody," she said.

But for three weeks, those who depend on the pantry have been without its services.

"We need to get up and running again for me and everybody else that became dependent on the Latino Services for help because they couldn't get it other places," said Michelle Logan, who relies on the pantry.

Reyes-Flores said the pantry is a necessity and she will not stop looking for a new location.

"This pantry is very much needed in this community. If not, I would just let it go," she said.

