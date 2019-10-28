Space satellite crash lands in Michigan home's backyard

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. - Nancy and Dan Welke found a satellite, still blinking and attached to a parachute, in their backyard in Saginaw County, Mich.

The satellite belongs to Samsung, which launched it as part a publicity stunt intended to take the world's first selfie in space. It was supposed to return to Earth, but not like this.

"Samsung Europe's SpaceSelfie balloon came back down to Earth. During this planned descent of the balloon to land in the US, weather conditions resulted in an early soft landing in a selected rural area," the company said in a statement.

The satellite is now back with Samsung, but not before the couple was able to snap a selfie with it.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.