St. Clair County Animal Control fights overcrowding in shelter

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. - St. Clair County Animal Control has run out of room after a week that saw an unusually high number of animals seized and brought into the shelter.

There are too many horses, birds and dogs for the shelter to keep and workers there are asking the public to help. Three horses in the county were found this week starving and in bad shape. A criminal investigation was launched and because there is no room at the shelter, a rescue is caring for the horses.

A total of 17 birds were removed from a home where the elderly owner couldn't care for them. A total of 21 dogs were were moved from a combined two homes and 17 are part of another criminal investigation.

Watch the video above for the full report from Local 4 News at 6.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.