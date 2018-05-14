St. Clair County Sheriff seeks men who broke into oil change business in Fort Gratiot

FORT GRATIOT TOWNSHIP, Mich - St. Clair County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying two men who broke into Uncle Al's Quick Lube in Fort Gratiot Township.

Sheriff Tim Donnellon said the break-in happened about 4 a.m. May 10 at the business on 24th Avenue. The men were in the building for less than two minutes and stole money. They were gone by the time Sheriff's deputies arrived.

Police have not identified the two men and are now asking for the public's help in identifying them.

The security cameras in the business showed the two men who broke in. One is a white man with a thin build and a possible goatee. He was wearing khaki pants, a black and white plaid shirt and some type of rag on his head. The second suspect had his face covered with a black hooded sweatshirt and was wearing black pants and black shoes.

The Sheriff's Office released one surveillance image showing one of the suspects -- view above.

Anyone with information or who can identify the person in the picture is asked to contact the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 810-987-1711.

