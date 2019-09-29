St. Clair Shores police car hit by suspected drunken driver on I-94

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - A suspected drunken driver hit a St. Clair Shores police car while an officer was blocking traffic on I-94 for a crash early Sunday.

Police said the officer was blocking the right and center lanes of westbound I-94 at Little Mack Avenue in Roseville about 3:10 a.m. when the car was hit.

The driver who hit the police car, a 34-year-old man, is listed in serious condition at a local hospital. Police said the officer possibly suffered a concussion and will be hospitalized overnight as a precaution.

The crash is under investigation.

