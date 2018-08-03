St. Clair Shores police seek 3 in connection with armed robbery at Wendy's restaurant

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. - Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a fast food restaurant Thursday night.

According to authorities, just before 10 p.m., the St. Clair Shores Police Department received a 911 call from a Wendy's restaurant located on Harper Avenue regarding an armed robbery that had just occurred. Officers were advised that three people armed with handguns entered the Wendy's, ordered everyone onto the ground and ordered an employee to open the store safe.

The three then fled the area with an unknown amount of money, authorities said.

This is an ongoing investigation and the St. Clair Shores Police Department is still gathering evidence.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the St. Clair Shores Police Department at 586-445-5305.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.