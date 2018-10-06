St. John Lutheran Church of Rochester celebrates major expansion renovation

ROCHESTER, Mich. - A local church is expanding and reaching beyond its four walls.

St. John Lutheran Church held a prayer service and ceremonial groundbreaking celebration on Saturday.

There was a sea of umbrellas at the event.

“Rain or shine, we’re going to worship anyways. A little rain is not going to hold us back,” said David Scharrer, a member of the church.

He said nothing could stop the special occasion.

“St. John has been tremendously blessed over so many years. We’re not a church unto ourselves, so as we see the expansion, it's an upgrade in technology and classrooms. It’s providing better academics, an early childhood center. It’s really setting ourselves up for the next phase in the future,” said Sharrer.

It is a step forward in the church's growth and expansion.

“We have been building up for a major expansion renovation project for several years,” said Marc Schwichtenberg, the pastor at St. John Lutheran Church.

Schwichtenberg said the church is growing and is running out of space to accommodate its congregation.

“It’s a full campus renovation, but it also involves a brand-new gymnasium, worship on-site as well. We have two worship opportunities as well, both in our sanctuary, traditional and modern praise in our gymnasium. A larger facility, which includes renovation of our classroom, as well as the expansion of our early childhood in addition to the day care,” said Schwichtenberg.

The church also hosted a Serve Day. The event involved cleaning up neighborhoods across Metro Detroit

