Stabbing at Mt. Clemens YMCA leads to police chase through Macomb County

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. - A stabbing Friday at a Mount Clemens YMCA led to a police chase.

Authorities said a call was received about 4:30 p.m. about an altercation at the YMCA on North River Road.

A man told Macomb County deputies he was stabbed in the leg. He was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said the man who allegedly stabbed the victim fled in a black Chevrolet Malibu and got on eastbound I-94. Police used stop sticks to disable the car in the area of I-94 and 23 Mile Road.

Police said the driver, who was uninjured, was arrested. Several police vehicles were damaged during the chase.

The incident remains under investigation.

