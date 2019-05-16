State House Democrats unveil plan they say would bring 40% cut to auto insurance rates

DETROIT - Michigan residents are watching and waiting for auto insurance rate relief as the battle rages on in Lansing about how to get there.

Thursday, House Democrats came out with an eyebrow raising guarantee of a 40 percent rate reduction. But it might not be that simple. The governor's office and the legislative leadership are in negotiations to find some middle ground on auto insurance reform.

The Republican plans include rate reduction and work to allow for many options in the mandatory disability insurance. That's the highest cost in insurance rates. It also includes the ability to opt out of health coverage if you have your own health plan already.

Farmington Hills Democratic Rep. Christine Greig calls the Republican insurance bills a sham. She is offering a plan she claims will guarantee residents a 40 percent reduction rate. It would keep catastrophic medical coverage for all drivers and prevent the use of nondriving factors in determining rates, create a consumer fraud authority and reduce lawsuits.

