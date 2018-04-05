State House report slams Michigan State University for failure to protect students from Nassar

EAST LANSING, Mich. - The findings and recommendations from a Michigan House of Representatives bipartisan inquiry into Michigan State University's response to complaints filed against former physician and convicted sex offender Larry Nassar were announced Thursday.

"After reviewing the evidence, there is absolutely no doubt that Michigan State University failed to adequately protect students and patients on campus," said Rep. Klint Kesto. "That is a failure to every survivor of sexual assault."

The House received thousands of pages of documents and communications pertaining to Nassar-related misconduct reported to MSU.

"Our inquiry confirmed this was an institutional failure with multiple lapses in policy, procedure and culture at Michigan State," said Rep. Kim LaSata. "That must change. We have worked hard to identify a variety of tailored reforms, through policy and our stat budget, which will protect our children on campuses across Michigan moving forward."

READ: Larry Nassar's medical license permanently revoked

The findings and recommendations were submitted to House Speaker Tom Leonard.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.