State shuts down 'unsafe' rides at 'Jeepers' at Lakeside Mall in Sterling Heights

LANSING, Mich. - "Jeepers" at Lakeside Mall in Sterling Heights has been issued a cease and desist order by the state of Michigan for "operating hazardous and unsafe carnival/amusement rides."

According to LARA, the rides are: Banana Squadron, JJ’s Driving School, Python Pit, and Yak Attack, all located at Lakeside Mall, 14600 Lakeside Circle, Unit 1600, Sterling Heights, MI 48313.

The order prohibits Jeepers from operating the rides until violations are corrected to meet compliance with the Act and its promulgated rules, and before they may safely and legally be put back into service for public use.

Upon inspection, LARA’s Bureau of Construction Codes (BCC) found numerous safety violations, including, but not limited to:

Missing parts including a brake fin, body latches, seat latches, rollback levers, keys in pins connecting cars;

Cracks in equipment including at a jack stand;

Leaking hydraulic line or cylinder;

Unsafe lap bars, body latches and seat latches;

Dysfunctional operator controls, track joints, motor covers; and

Failure to properly inspect and document daily inspections of rides.

“Carnival rides in Michigan are held to the highest safety standards to keep riders safe,” said BCC Director Keith Lambert. “LARA inspects permitted amusement rides annually; however, ride operators are required to conduct daily inspections before operation according to manufacturer criteria, national standards, and state law.”

The order also notifies Jeepers that violation of the Act may lead to administrative, civil, and criminal sanctions. A person who violates the Act is guilty of a misdemeanor and every subsequent day which continues the violation is a separate offense.

Jeepers was also informed that the matter was referred to local police and fire authorities, and the prosecuting attorney for review and possible action which may include criminal sanctions.

