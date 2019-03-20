Stephen McAfee murder: Killer to be sentenced Thursday

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Andrew Fiacco will be sentenced Thursday after he was convicted earlier this year of second-degree murder in death and dismemberment of 19-year-old Stephen McAfee.

Fiacco, 21, was charged with McAfee's murder after the Macomb Township teen's remains were found in April 2017 at a vacant property in Bruce Township and near Fiacco's home in Ray Township. McAfee had been missing since March 2016.

Fiacco had been charged with first-degree murder, but a jury found him guilty of the lesser charge. His defense argued he acted in self-defense.

He will be sentenced Thursday morning in front of Judge Jennifer Faunce in Macomb County Circuit Court. Court is scheduled to beging at 8:30 a.m.

Woman who helped killer dispose of body gets 1 year in prison

Eevette MacDonald was accused of helping Fiacco dispose of McAfee's body and lie about it for more than a year. Originally she was charged with accessory after the fact to a felony, disinterment and mutilation of a dead body and lying to a police officer.

MacDonald struck a plea deal in December, pleading guilty to the first two charges in exchange for the dismissal of the lying to a police officer charge. That plea was officially accepted in court before her sentencing was handed down. She was sentenced to a year in prison and three years of probation.

Eevette MacDonald in court for her sentencing on March 7, 2019. (WDIV)

She could have faced up to 10 years in prison for the disinterment and mutilation of a dead body conviction, but Judge Jennifer Faunce sentenced her to just the one year of incarceration.

MacDonald was 18 at the time the charges were issued and she remained free on bond before her sentencing.

McAfee's father, mother, older sister and older brother all offered victim impact statements at MacDonald's sentencing. His mother, Susanne McAfee, said when the detective working on Stephen's case told her he had been murdered, he asked her if she had any idea who killed her son. She said she knew right away.

"(The detective) asked me, 'Who do you think did it,' and I then responded, 'Andrew Fiacco.' The detective said, 'Yes, you are right," said Susanne McAfee in court.

Body parts found near suspect's home

Lower extremity remains and a skull were found buried near Fiacco's home in April 2017 in Ray Township, investigators said. At a second location in Bruce Township a lower jaw bone and clothing were found, investigators said.

Positive identification was made from the evidence found at the Bruce Township location, which is near 34 Mile Road and Van Dyke. Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said this is a vacant plot of land.

Fiacco was originally charged with first-degree murder, disinterment and mutilation of a dead body, lying to a police officer and felony firearms violations.

Investigators had been working to find McAfee and figure out what may have happened to him since March 13, 2016 when the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a missing person from McAfee's family. According to court records, the murder happened March 10, 2016.

Case goes cold for year

The case went cold for nearly a year. According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office:

"An investigation was started by Macomb County and multiple friends/family were interviewed. Investigators followed up on numerous tips, missing person posters were distributed, and a reward was offered. A private investigator was utilized by the family. All leads were exhausted and the case went cold."

That's until March 2017, a year after McAfee went missing, when MacDonald allegedly told her friend she knew what happened to McAfee. MacDonald said her ex-boyfriend, Fiacco, shot McAfee to death in a wooded area in Bruce Township, according to investigators.

Investigators said MacDonald's friend went to the Sheriff's Office, with her father, on April 26, 2017 and told investigators MacDonald confided in her that she helped Fiacco dispose of McAfee’s body a month after Fiacco shot him in the woods in Bruce Township.

MacDonald and Fiacco both were arrested that day.

Andrew Michael Fiacco and Eevette Renee MacDonald at their arraignments April 28, 2017.

McAfee's remains were found the next day, April 27, 2017. Fiacco led investigators to both locations where the remains were found.

Investigators said Fiacco eventually admitted to shooting McAfee in the face when McAfee allegedly attacked him. But that was after a year of Fiacco denying he had any knowledge of McAfee's disappearance.

