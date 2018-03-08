Sterling Heights aerial ropes obstacle course slated to open this summer

The Sterling Heights Adventure Park, an aerial obstacle course, is expected to open in summer 2018.

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - An aerial ropes course is slated to open this summer in Sterling Heights.

The Sterling Heights Adventure Park will be located on 5 acres of the 55-acre Farmstead Park.

The forest ropes park will have platforms installed in the trees connected by various configurations of cable, wood, rope, bridges and zip lines to form trails. Each trail will vary in difficulty, ranging from beginner to expert, and will be located anywhere from 10-50 feet above the ground.

The park will be open for those 5 years and older from April through October, rain or shine. Participants will be required to wear a safety harness and helmet.

The City Council approved a license agreement Tuesday with Adventure Island LLC, allowing the course to be developed in the city-owned park.

“This is an exciting project, and something not only our Sterling Heights residents will greatly enjoy, but a project that will draw people from all around Macomb County and Metro Detroit to Sterling Heights,” Mayor Michael Taylor said.

Adventure Park’s owner, Michelle Finateri, said the course will be built to be environmentally conscious. It will require the removal of two significant living trees for installation, along with the removal of dead and diseased trees, and the trimming of branches to accommodate the course, she said. The city will plant new trees to replace the removed trees.

Parks and Recreation Director Kyle Langlois noted that the Adventure Park will not impact access to the rest of Farmstead Park.

The course will cost participants $20-$39.

