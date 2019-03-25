Sterling Heights picks final 5 name options for 'Golden Corridor Icon'

The city of Sterling Heights has announced the final five name choices for their somewhat controversial "golden ring" installment.

"The results are in! We had 6,070 individual submissions, and with three options a piece, that's more than 18,000 different name ideas that came through. We have to say one thing: you guys are certainly creative!"

After hours of scanning the thousands of options, the top five (5) have been chosen. They are listed below, and with a little definition or context to hopefully help you make a decision (IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER):

1. The Aurum: “Aurum” is the Latin word for gold. It’s also the name of the element Au, which is gold’s chemical symbol. (Idea first submitted by Colleen Glodich of Sterling Heights)

2. The Halo: “Halo” is a disk or a circle of light around the sun, moon or other luminous body caused by a refraction through ice crystals in the atmosphere. Can also be called “The Halo” on Hall Road. (Idea first submitted by Connie Truszkowski of Sterling Heights).

3. The Overture: “Overture” is an introduction, opening or initiation toward a new relationship or something more substantial. In music and especially operas, it’s the prelude or the introductory piece. (Idea first submitted by Deborah Torres of Sterling Heights).

4. The Sun Gate: When standing facing east, one can see the sun rise through the Icon. “Sun Gate” is also the name for the entrance to the ancient city of Machu Picchu that is dedicated to the sun god. Visitors to this spot can see the sun rise over the mountains. (Idea first submitted by Shannon Geiger of Roseville).

5. Standing “O”: A “Standing Ovation” is an enthusiastic reaction to a performance or speech when people stand up to clap and show their appreciation. (Idea first submitted by Melanie Herrick of Detroit).

The ring, which is on M-59, cost $180,000.

It is illuminated at night and is supposed to represent what the city is calling the Golden Corridor between M-53 and I-94, because the area includes many dining and shopping options.

The ring caused a stir on social media when it was completed earlier this year. Many people commented on how expensive it was, while others referred to it as a "golden butthole."

