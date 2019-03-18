Sterling Heights holding contest to name controversial 35-foot, $180,000 golden ring

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - Sterling Heights is holding a contest to name a 35-foot golden ring that has caused controversy.

The ring, which is on M-59, cost $180,000.

It is illuminated at night and is supposed to represent what the city is calling the Golden Corridor between M-53 and I-94, because the area includes many dining and shopping options.

The ring caused a stir on social media when it was completed earlier this year. Many people commented on how expensive it was, while others referred to it as a "golden butthole."

