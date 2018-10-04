Sterling Heights man arrested in standoff months after police found 38 guns, silencers at his home

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - A Sterling Heights man was arrested during an armed standoff Thursday, months after police found silencers, silencer parts, a machine gun and dozens of other firearms while searching his home, officials said.

On May 9, Sterling Heights police searched the home of Muzaffer Alzand in the 4200 block of Angeline Drive in connection with an assault investigation.

Alzand, 44, had been arrested on an assault charge in May, and he is currently under a protective order prohibiting him from owning firearms, police said.

During the search, police found a Glock 17 handgun with a Glock switch attached, a gold silencer, two black silencers, a bag containing six silencer parts and 37 additional firearms, according to authorities.

According to the ATF Firearms and Ammunition Technology Division lab, the Glock 17 model with the Glock switch meets the federal definition of a machine gun.

A silencer is also considered a firearm, officials said.

The firearms and silencers are required to be registered to the person in possession of them and were not registered to Alzand, according to police.

Alzand was charged Wednesday with multiple federal firearms violations.

Man arrested after standoff

Sterling Heights police were called to Alzand's home Thursday on reports of threats being made and shots being fired.

Alzand is accused of threatening to shoot a bail bondsman who came to his door Thursday morning. The bondsman told police he put up Alzand's $300,000 bond and wasn't being paid. He said when he went to Azland's home, threats were made to shoot him and others.

"The subject made threats to the bondman that he was going to shoot him if he came in to apprehend him," Sterling Heights police Lt. Mario Bastianelli said. "The bondman backed away and called 911."

Alzand was eventually talked into surrendering Thursday morning. He came out of the house and was taken into custody, police said.

A man and a woman were also removed from the home. Police said they are co-workers at Alzand's masonry business. They are considered witnesses.

Full criminal complaint

You can view the full criminal complaint below.

