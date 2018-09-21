Sterling Heights police investigating sex assault of 5-year-old on school bus

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - Police and Utica Community Schools confirmed Friday that an allegation of child sexual assault is under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY: Mom says 7-year-old boy forced her 5-year-old son to perform sex act on Macomb County school bus

The mother of a 5-year-old boy in kindergarten at Jack Harvey Elementary School said students on her son’s bus told her that a 7-year-old forced her son to perform a sex act on him.

Dr. Tracey Stulberg, of Birmingham Family Therapy Clinic, said her first question is: What did the bus driver see and hear on that bus?

"He is responsible, or she is, for the children on the bus," Stulberg said. "If the children say they did share that, we have a big problem."

Stulberg works with children who act out sexually and children who have suffered abuse. As shocking as the allegations are, she said the 7-year-old perpetrator likely learned the behavior at home.

"Some kids have seen things on the internet," Stulberg said. "Some children watch things in their house happen to other people. Some are being harmed themselves.”

The mother of the 5-year-old victim told Local 4 she is getting her son into counseling. Stulberg said that is a must for that little boy.

"Right away. She didn’t wait. She got in there and took her baby in," Stulberg said. "That is smart. You are not prepared to handle this, and trusting someone is the best thing she can do.”

Jack Harvey Elementary School's principal released the following statement on the incident:

"Dear Harvey Parents,

I am writing to make you aware of an alleged incident that was reported to me regarding one of our school buses. The bus services the Sterling Estates community.

We are working with the Sterling Heights Police Department to investigate this matter. As is our established district protocol, the student involved is not in school.

We are committed to keeping Harvey Elementary a safe place for students and staff. Please take this opportunity to speak with your child, letting them know that we will not tolerate any behavior that is threatening or inappropriate.

Sincerely,

Laurie Pritchard

