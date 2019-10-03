Sterling Heights police team up with students for safety music video

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - A group of elementary school students are asking for its community's help so kids don't get run over.

It's a little blunt, but it's the reason the Sterling Heights Police Department teamed up with local children to make a music video.

October is National School Bus Safety Month and police said drivers going around school buses dropping off children is an ongoing problem. They're optimistic that if the message came from someone younger, drivers might pay attention.

Sgt. Aaron Susalla said he is expecting a little bit of teasing for his part in the video, but it's for a good cause.

"Hit the Brakes" was released Thursday on the Sterling Heights Police Department's official Facebook page. It can be seen below.

Susalla said the number of tickets police issue hasn't stopped people from driving around the school busses.

The music video put together is urging residents to hit the brakes and not pass any school buses when its red lights are flashing, but bus drivers say it happens every day.

Michigan Vehicle Code 257.682 states drivers are required to stop when on the same road as a bus with flashing red lights, unless there's a boulevard or a physical barrier between the driver and the school bus.

More information on school bus safety can be found on the Office of Safety Planning page of Michigan.gov here.