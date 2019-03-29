Sterling Heights reveals winning name for 'Golden Corridor Icon'

The city of Sterling Heights announced the final five name choices for their somewhat controversial "golden ring" installment earlier this week. Now, we have a winner.

Here's the big reveal announcement:

GOLDEN CORRIDOR ICON NAMING CONTEST: We have a winner! With 947 votes, the name of the icon will now officially be... "The Halo."

This was a very popular submission idea for the naming contest so we're not surprised it won the vote! You can call it the "Halo on Hall Road" or the "Hall Road Halo" or just stick with "The Halo." 💛🙌✨

Congratulations to Connie Truszkowski of Sterling Heights who submitted the idea first and will take home the grand prize. And thank you Mike Lazzo for taking this awesome photo and letting us use it today. A screen shot of the full results of the voting will be posted in the comments below, but second place went to "Standing O" with 795 votes and third place to The Sun Gate with 791 votes. Fourth place was "The Aurum" with 687 votes and fifth was "The Overture" with 368 votes. The top three winners receive the gift card packages announced last week and fourth and fifth place will get complimentary "I Love Sterling Heights" mugs for their stellar ideas.

Thank you to all of you who have participated in this fun contest over the last two weeks! It is now officially "The Halo" henceforth and will receive a page on the city website, mention in all of our promotional materials and so on. We're happy to have hosted this contest to promote positivity and a bright future for Hall Road.

The ring, which is on M-59, cost $180,000.

It is illuminated at night and is supposed to represent what the city is calling the Golden Corridor between M-53 and I-94, because the area includes many dining and shopping options.

The ring caused a stir on social media when it was completed earlier this year. Many people commented on how expensive it was, while others referred to it as a "golden butthole."

