Sterling Heights teen arrested after social media threat of attack at Henry Ford II High School

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - A Sterling Heights teenager was arrested Wednesday in connection with a social media threat of an attack at Henry Ford II High School.

A student from Mohegan High School in Clinton Township told police about a social media post indicating an attack at Henry Ford II High School. The threat indicated the attack would be similar to the one in Parkland, Florida, and would happen Thursday, police said.

Sterling Heights police arrested Ethan McElrath, 17, in connection with the threat. Police said McElrath has never been a student at Henry Ford II High School.

McElrath was arraigned on charges of making threats of domestic terrorism. If convicted, McElrath could face up to 20 years in prison.

McElrath is being held on $20,000 bail and has to wear a tether.

"I can't stress this enough, any and all threats to our schools will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Macomb County prosecuting attorney Eric Smith said. "If you haven't done so already, I urge every parent, teacher and administrator to take time out of their day to discuss the rash of arrests that have occurred since the senseless tragedy in Parkland, Florida. Don't wait. Have the discussion now."

