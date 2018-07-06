Sterling Heights woman arrives home to backyard destroyed by SUV that drove off Van Dyke expressway

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - A Sterling Heights woman got quite an unpleasant surprise Thursday.

Amanda Young was on her way home from work. All she wanted to do was relax in the air conditioning, put her feet up and have a slice of pizza she was bringing home. No such luck.

When she pulled into the driveway of her home, it was bedlam in the backyard of the house on Fortner Street.

The driver of an SUV rolled off the Van Dyke expressway and right into the fence, obliterating a pool and shed.

The driver was still in the SUV when Young got home.

“He was in there. I walked over to ask the guy what was going on and he said he fell asleep and then tried to turn his car on. I told him to turn it off because we smelled gas,” Young said.

Police were there minutes later. They say the driver is OK but the backyard is going to need a lot of work.

