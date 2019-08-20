Stolen front-end loader crashed into Michigan resident's garage

A front-end loader was crashed into a Lake Township garage on Aug. 20, 2019. (WDIV)

LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Michigan State Police troopers said someone stole a front-end loader from a construction zone and crashed it into a garage.

Troopers were called Tuesday morning to a theft on Bradford Road near Old 27 in Lake Township, police said.

Officials learned a Roscommon County Road Commission front-end loader had been stolen.

It was taken from a nearby construction zone and later crashed into a resident's unattached garage, police said.

No injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information about the crash or the person responsible is asked to call state police at 989-422-5103.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.