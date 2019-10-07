Hope Against Trafficking creates safe space for victims in Southeast Michigan

Helping hands, open minds and big hearts are needed in the fight against Human Trafficking.

Women and men need support to escape a cyclical lifestyle which has a tight grip on victims. The good news is, places like HOPE Against Trafficking exist. This group from Southeast Michigan has made it their mission to create safe and nurturing homes for victims of the lifestyle.

The hope is to help those victims become survivors through a two-year program.

Program director, Chrissy Hemphill says, “The hope is, and a lot of them have voiced that they will graduate and then come and work with us, and help new women that are coming into the program. So, that’s the hope of HOPE Against Trafficking, is that they’ll want to just stay with us forever.”

Chrissy says she learns more from the women in the program than she could ever teach them and that they have unparalleled strength and courage.

Hope Against Trafficking is a non-profit organization which benefits from tremendous volunteers and community involvement.

