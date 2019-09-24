Human trafficking is probably not how you imagine it: Here's how

The police and FBI continue to battle human trafficking.

Most of us picture sex workers in a certain way, the same goes for pimps and traffickers. A pimp in a fur coat and big hat, a prostitute in skimpy clothing … but usually that's not how it looks.

Now that everyone is connected to each other through computers, tablets and phones, it's easier than ever for traffickers to reach out to potential clients and new recruits.

Using apps like Snapchat, Kik, Instagram and many more, predators are able to reach anyone, anywhere.

This includes children, while they're at home or at school. Officers and agents are working hard to stay out in front of this evolving industry.

