Stormy Daniels, who alleges she had affair with President Trump, to perform at Detroit club

DETROIT - Porn star Stormy Daniels, who is in the midst of drama after alleging she had an affair with President Donald Trump, will be in Detroit next week.

Related: Trump upset with Sanders over Stormy Daniels response

Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, filed suit against Trump this week alleging he hadn't signed a nondisclosure agreement that would have prevented her from discussing their alleged sexual affair.

She will be at Truth Gentlemen's Club on Wednesday to perform and sign autographs as part of a tour of gentlemen's clubs across the country. Joe Mooradian, of Truth, said there are some booths open but the event is almost sold out.

Daniels will perform at the club at 6200 East 8 Mile Road at 1 p.m., 10 p.m. and midnight.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.