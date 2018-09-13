Student at MMSA of Warren charged in Juvenile Court with bringing handgun to school

WARREN, Mich. - A student at the Michigan Math and Science Academy of Warren was charged in Juvenile Court with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm in a gun free school zone, police say.

The 15-year-old boy is under house arrest with a tether. The charges were brought after the teenager was accused of bringing a functioning handgun to school with bullets in it on Sept. 6.

The weapon was discovered by school officials after another student informed a staff member about it.

MMSA officials immediately put the school on lockdown, contacted local authorities, began an investigation, removed the student from class and located the weapon in the student's school locker.

The student who took action by informing school officials about the gun is being applauded.

A statement sent to parents by MMSA Principal Michelle Shepard read, "Through a collaborative effort with the Warren Police Department, it is our belief that the student had no intention of causing harm to any student or staff member. However, this type of behavior is not tolerated at MMSA."

The incident happened just three days into the start of the new school year.

When police came to investigate they went through the teen's bag and found a gun. The student who brought the gun had transferred to MMSA from another school.

According to a school official, when a student is investigated like this they are automatically expelled. A meeting between school officials and parents on security issues is expected to take place Friday

Warren Police are still investigating the incident.



