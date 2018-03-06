Student charged with making terrorist threats against Utica High School

UTICA, Mich. - A student faces several charges after a threat was made Monday against a high school in Utica and firearms were found during a search of the student’s home.

Timothy Evans, 18, was charged with making terrorist threats or false report of terrorism.

Utica Community Schools notified police about a credible threat on social media against Utica High School which prompted officers to conduct a search of the student’s home.

Police said various firearms were found in the home, along with ammunition.

“Any threats made against our schools will be taken seriously and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” prosecutor Eric Smith said. “Calling a threat a prank or a joke is not a valid defense. I urge parents and educators to continue to have these hard conversations with our youth, explaining to them the long-term ramifications of making a threat in this day and age.

Evans was arraigned Tuesday and given a $75,000 bond, no 10 percent.

