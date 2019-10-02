Student hit by car in crosswalk in front of Stevenson High School in Sterling Heights

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - A student broke her pelvis Wednesday when she was struck by a car in a crosswalk in front of Stevenson High School in Sterling Heights, police said.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to authorities.

Police said the student was crossing Dodge Park Road in the crosswalk at Falcon Drive when she was hit by a vehicle heading north on Dodge Park Road.

She was alert when Sterling Heights firefighters arrived to treat her for hip and leg pain, officials said.

The girl was taken to a nearby hospital for surgery on her broken pelvis, medical officials said. She is listed as stable.

Police don't believe speed, alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

The investigation continues. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Sterling Heights police at 586-446-2920.

