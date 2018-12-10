Study: 1 in 4 teenagers too scared to drive; parents part of problem

A study found one in four teenagers is too scared to drive. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A nationwide survey found one in four teenagers is scared to drive, and the study found parents are partially to blame.

The study, conducted by auto insurance search engine The Zebra, found that one in four teens said the fear of driving keeps them from getting a driver's license.

Fear beat out other reasons that teenagers are delaying driving, such as high costs and environmental concerns, according to the study.

Parents seemed to underestimate how much fear impacts teenagers' decision to delay driving, the study found. Only 12.5 percent of parents assumed fear was a factor in teens' reluctance to drive, according to the survey.

