Study: Dad shaming is real, other parent mostly to blame

Maybe it's time to give dad a break and not just because Father's Day is Sunday

A new study by C.S. Mott Children's Hospital shows how dads feel their parenting skills are being judged.

Nearly half of the fathers polled say they face criticism and second guessing.

They're often criticzed for discipline followed by what they feed thier kids, not paying attention or being too rough.

The sad part: 20% say it discourages them from being invovled in parenting. And 44% of the time that criticism is coming from the other parent.

