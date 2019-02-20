Study: These lightly used vehicles can cost 30-40% less in Detroit market

If you're in the market for a used vehicle, and you're buying in the Detroit are, you might want to focus on some of these specific models.

According to iSeeCars.com, their recent study of used car costs revealed certain lightly used cars can cost up to 44.8% less in the Detroit market. On average, a lightly used car costs 23.2 percent less than the new version of the same vehicle.

These are the top used vehicles to buy in the Detroit market, according to the study:

Rank Model % Difference Used Over New $ Difference Used Over New 1 Nissan Altima -44.8% $12,255 2 Ford Expedition -37.3% $24,989 3 Jeep Cherokee -35.7% $12,038 4 Chevrolet Impala -35.7% $11,733 5 Ram Pickup 1500 -34.4% $16,132

iSeeCars.com said they analyzed more than 7 million new and used cars sold from August 2018 to January 2019, comparing the prices of new cars to lightly used equivalents and identifying those with the highest price differences to determine the cars consumers should buy used in Detroit.

See the full study results here.

