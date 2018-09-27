Suspect in fatal Fitzgerald High School stabbing to get psychiatric evaluation

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - The suspect in the fatal stabbing of a student inside Fitzgerald High School was in court Thursday.

Tanaya Lewis, 17, is facing a first-degree premeditated murder charge in the death of 16-year-old Danyna Gibson. If she's convicted, she could be incarcerated for life without any chance of parole.

Lewis will undergo a psychiatric evaluation to determine if she's competent to stand trial.

She will remain in custody, and after the psychiatric examination is complete, she is expected in court for a probable cause hearing and a competency hearing. Dates for those hearings have not yet been set.

