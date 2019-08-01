Suspected drunken driver speeds through Warren neighborhood, slams into vehicles, flees

WARREN, Mich. - A suspected drunken driver sped through a Warren neighborhood, hit several parked vehicles and fled the scene Wednesday afternoon.

"I actually wanted to take the guy's keys out, and the guy did say,' Hell no,' and he speeds down the street," Deborah Price said. "He reeked of alcohol."

Price's minivan was heavily damaged when the man slammed into it while it was parked in her driveway. Surveillance video from a home showed the man veering off the road, jumping the curb and hitting the van.

The man also hit a neighbor's car and drove away.

Linda Smith tried following the driver. She was nearly struck head-on when the man started driving on the wrong side of the road.

"He could have killed people. There were people standing out here, and could have killed people or even me," Smith said.

Police are still looking for the driver.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.