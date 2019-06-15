Target cash registers working again after afternoon outage

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - Target stores were home to long lines and a lot of waiting Saturday afternoon.

ORIGINAL STORY: Long lines reported at Target amid widespread register outages

A major cash register system outage affected stores nationwide for about two hours.

During the outage, Target said the company was troubleshooting the problem and apologized for the inconvenience.

In a statement, the company said the failure was not the result of a data breach or security-related issue. Part of the statement can be read below.

"The temporary outage earlier today was the result of an internal technology issue that lasted for approximately two hours. Our technology team worked quickly to identify and fix the issue, and we apologize for the inconvenience and frustration this caused for our guests."



