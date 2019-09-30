News

Teacher creates hearing aids on dolls to better represent deaf students

By Matt Morawski - Executive Producer

A teacher in Mexico has come up with a creative way to better represent deaf students in her kindergarten and preschool classrooms.

She shared a picture of her glittery creation on Twitter. This quickly went viral on social media, with many people singing the teacher’s praises.

Her tweet has more than 150,000 likes and more than 30,000 re-tweets. 

Some people did point out that American Girl Doll does sell its own version of dolls with hearing aids. 


 

