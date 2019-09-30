Teacher creates hearing aids on dolls to better represent deaf students

A teacher in Mexico has come up with a creative way to better represent deaf students in her kindergarten and preschool classrooms.

She shared a picture of her glittery creation on Twitter. This quickly went viral on social media, with many people singing the teacher’s praises.

I teach preschool and kindergarten for Deaf/Hard of Hearing kids, and my students never see toys that resemble their hearing devices (Hearing Aids/Cochlear Implants), so I added some to our new baby dolls on my own. I wish everyone could see their faces playing with these🤧💕 pic.twitter.com/HQ5otlrtdz — Genesis (@gpolitron_) September 27, 2019

Her tweet has more than 150,000 likes and more than 30,000 re-tweets.

Some people did point out that American Girl Doll does sell its own version of dolls with hearing aids.





