Teachers file lawsuit against Jackson Public Schools, claim students assault instructors, each other

JACKSON, Mich. - A lawsuit filed by teachers at a Jackson school claims students assault teachers and each other.

According to the lawsuit against Jackson Public Schools, two teachers, Joanna Perkin and Amy Gish, from Fourth Street Learning Center, have been on medical leave since last year.

The school is an alternative school for at-risk students in sixth through eighth grades who are selected based on "adversity in academics and social/emotional behaviors."

In the lawsuit, the teachers allege that students are violent. The suit also claims parents are almost as bad as the students.

Some actions by students cited in the lawsuit include:

Smashing out windows and threatening teachers with glass shards

Throwng computer terminals and chairs in classrooms

Using profanities and other insults toward teachers

Rioting in the cafeteria

Sexually assaulting fellow students with impunity

Taunting teachers that "nothing" would happen.

Putting their hands on teachers, bullying them and other students and refusing to leave classrooms after being ordered out

Read the full lawsuit below:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.