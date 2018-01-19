Teams recover meteorite from Michigan meteor

DETROIT - Researchers from the American Meteor Society recovered meteorite from this week's Michigan meteor.

Another team from Longway Planetarium and the Farmington Community Stargazer also recovered meteorite. This team plans to share more details about the discovery on Friday.

It appears some meteorite was found near Charlotte, Michigan and near Whitmore Lake.

The meteor that shot across Michigan skies this week lit up social media and launched a search for meteorite around Southern Michigan. The meteor also caused a big boom when it exploded that many people heard and some people even felt.

We are happy and excited to report, two meteorites from the Jan 16th fall have been found in Michigan today. Congratulations to Robert Ward and Larry Atkins on the first two reported finds.https://t.co/owanBvLM0Q pic.twitter.com/HUVQFelTEj — AMSMETEORS (@amsmeteors) January 18, 2018

