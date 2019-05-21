Tecumseh High School students honor math teacher who died unexpectedly over weekend

TECUMSEH, Mich. - Tecumseh High School students gathered Tuesday to remember a teacher and coach who died unexpectedly over the weekend.

A.J. Marry was hit by a car on Macon Highway on Sunday morning. Questions surround his death because he was lying in the road when he was hit, police said.

Marry taught math and coached wrestling and golf. Banners sharing memories draped the school's gymnasium as reminders of the impact he had on the school.

"Memories he's given not to Tecumseh but to Adrian, to Hudson, the entire county, makes you want to remember his legacy," said Enrique Caserez, a former student. "He's more than a teacher, more than a coach. He was more like a family member, someone you can rely on."

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.