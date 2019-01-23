Teen charged after shooting threat made against middle school in Clinton Township

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 17-year-old boy is charged with making a false threat of terrorism in connection with a shooting threat made against at Wyandot Middle School in Clinton Township.

Police said Aidin Niewolak, of Mount Clemens, was arrested Friday and charged on Tuesday. Police said his girlfriend attends Wyandot Middle School, he does not.

According to police and school officials, a student at the school reported hearing a threat made by a teen saying "he intended to shoot up the school."

The Chippewa Valley Schools district Superintendent Ron Roberts sent this letter to parents:

"At Chippewa Valley Schools, the safety of our students and staff is our number one priority. We wanted to inform you that we contacted Clinton Township Police today to investigate a threat made against Wyandot Middle School. One of our Wyandot students reported hearing a threat made by a 17-year-old, who is not a CVS student, saying he intended to shoot up the school.

Clinton Township Police immediately investigated. They questioned the individual, spoke to his parent, and searched his home. He was placed under arrest and is being charged with making a false threat of terrorism. This incident is a reminder that no threat against our schools will be tolerated and all threats will be thoroughly investigated. We encourage parents to remind their children to report threats or any situations that make them feel uncomfortable.

Tell your child that spoken or written threats of any kind can result in serious consequences, including disciplinary action at school as well as possible criminal penalties.

If you have any questions please don't hesitate to contact me. Thank you."

Niewolak was being held on a $5,000 bond.

In April, Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith said his county was especially hit hard by school threats in the wake of a mass shooting earlier in the year in Parkland, Fla. At the time, Smith said 51 people in Macomb County were charged with making a false threat of terrorism since the shooting in Florida that killed 17 people and wounded 17 more on Feb. 14.

"Normally through the course of a school year we get about 17 charges of false threat or threats of terrorism. Through a nine-month school year it's basically two every month, just under two a month," said Smith. "Well, since Parkland, which has been seven weeks or so, we have charged 51 defendants with false threat of terrorism. That's 40 juveniles and 11 adults. When I say adults, these are 17-year-old high school seniors who are charged as adults."

