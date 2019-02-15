Teen charged in deadly stabbing at Fitzgerald High School appears in court

WARREN, Mich. - Tanaya Lewis was in court for her preliminary hearing Friday morning to face a charge of first-degree murder after she was accused of stabbing another student.

READ: Fatal stabbing inside Fitzgerald High School: Here's what we know

Emotions ran high in the Macomb County courtroom as witnesses recounted the day they say 17-year-old stabbed a 16-year-old classmate to death in September at Fitzgerald High School in Warren.

Lewis is accused of approaching Danyna Gibson and pulling out a straight-edge kitchen knife, which she had brought from home, before stabbing Gibson two times in the chest. During the initial attack, Gibson was stabbed in the heart, according to police. She was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

Lewis' boyfriend at the time, who was also friends with Gibson, spoke of disturbing text messages Lewis sent him the day of the attack.

Sara Sonnenfeld, the teacher in the classroom, told the court her perception of what happened.

If convicted, Lewis could face life in prison.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.